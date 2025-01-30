Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Your charisma and lively personality brings new friends into your life. You might enjoy exploring new social circles and joining events that take you away from familiar places. At home, your views will be requested when your family starts discussing plans for a child’s future.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
A housemate will not share your opinions. You could find yourselves at odds, daily. Don’t let this discourage you from confronting underlying issues. Keep voicing your thoughts as it’s important for you to be heard.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Hidden pressures in your job or family life create a tense atmosphere. It’s hard to control the urge to confront a friend over a recent misunderstanding but be careful. This could signal the beginning of the end for this relationship.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You have always been sensitive to other people’s feelings and it hurts when someone close starts ignoring you. You sense a disconnect with your partner or a close friend when it comes to emotional needs.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You’re starting to realise there’s a difference between how you view yourself and how you want others to see you. This leaves you feeling less than your best and yet, this is an ideal opportunity for you to accept yourself for who you are.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
The early part of the week calls for a practical approach to your work. Your focus will also be on health matters. Some light exercise and restful nights are just what you need to stay fit and maintain your energy levels.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You have a wealth of artistic abilities, even if you don’t always display them. When rewards are received for your creativity, don’t hesitate to accept. As for romance this Valentine’s Day, although you love to be the one who makes other people happy, why not let someone else take the lead?
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You could be juggling additional responsibilities or issues at home. Before rushing into decisions, take a step back and reassess everything you have taken on. After giving it some thought, you should be able to come up with a way to make life easier for yourself in the future.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Some old worries regarding money, safety and pursuing your dreams resurface. If a competitor is putting challenges in your way, don’t back down. You just need to put in a little more effort and focus on what you truly want.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Your workload is heavy and increasing. This can all feel stressful and sometimes overwhelming. While it’s great to aim high and you’re doing your best to keep on top of it all, you might find yourself wondering whether it is worth it.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You’re anxious about difficulties you are experiencing and feel this might be a sign of troubles ahead. If things take a turn for the worse, carefully consider all possible factors at play. By narrowing down the options you will uncover the root cause of your issues.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
It’s a good time to explore hobbies that allow you to escape responsibility for a while. Your involvement in anything that transports you to another realm will not only boost your creativity but help you to deal with life’s realities.