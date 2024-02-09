An open afternoon at Saint Columba’s House on Sunday (February 18, 2024) offers an opportunity to visit one of Woking’s iconic buildings.
All are welcome as it holds an open afternoon between 2pm and 4pm.
You will be able to visit the house and garden, get to know the team, see the newly refurbished accommodation available and check out the conference facilities.
You can spend a quiet reflective moment in St Peter’s Oratory Chapel and view the art exhibition in the main chapel.
Entry and refreshments, including tea and cake, are free. You can just drop in.
Saint Columba’s House has a long history.
In 1861, an Anglican religious community, the Sisterhood of St Peter, was founded to run hospitals and to live a life of prayer and care.
St Peter’s Convalescent Hospital and Convent opened in Woking in 1883.
In 1967, St Columba’s House Retreat Centre was built at the end of the convent’s garden. St Columba’s House continues the vision of the Sisterhood to this day, supporting wellbeing and spiritual growth for all who visit.
The team looks forward to welcoming you to Saint Columba’s House, which is on Maybury Hill. There is parking. For more information, visit stcolumbas house.org.uk