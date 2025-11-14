The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Woking constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 14, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Woking were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 3,603 out of 2,943,735 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,324 out of 1,026,956 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 699 out of 628,087 total signatures
• Keep 5-year ILR terms to Hong Kong British National (Overseas) visas — 545 out of 108,863 total signatures
• Keep the 5-Year ILR pathway for existing Skilled Worker visa holders — 471 out of 178,883 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 289 out of 258,619 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 272 out of 169,886 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 246 out of 190,721 total signatures
• Protect Legal Migrants: do not implement the 10-Year ILR proposal — 215 out of 105,231 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 201 out of 105,094 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.