The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Woking constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 7, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Woking were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 3,598 out of 2,935,730 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,300 out of 1,009,158 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 684 out of 610,180 total signatures
• Keep 5-year ILR terms to Hong Kong British National (Overseas) visas — 545 out of 108,841 total signatures
• Keep the 5-Year ILR pathway for existing Skilled Worker visa holders — 471 out of 178,713 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 289 out of 258,316 total signatures
• Protect Northern Ireland Veterans from Prosecutions — 265 out of 209,518 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 246 out of 190,562 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 219 out of 135,599 total signatures
• Protect Legal Migrants: do not implement the 10-Year ILR proposal — 215 out of 105,076 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.