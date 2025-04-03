First Dance Studios celebrated its remarkable 20-year journey with a gala performance in Addlestone.
More than 120 performers, both long-standing and new members, took to the stage at Jubilee High School on Saturday, March 29.
Founded on March 7, 2005, at The Mayford Centre in Woking, First Dance Studios has grown from seven classes to more than 35 weekly adult dance and fitness classes, led by 12 teachers, with over 1,500 active members.
From the very beginning, the studio’s mission has been to create a welcoming, inclusive space where people of all ages and abilities can come together to dance, sing, and form lifelong friendships.
The 20th-anniversary showcase was a testament to this vision, blending beloved routines from past performances with fresh, dynamic choreography.
“This show came together in just three months, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who made it possible,” said co-founder Emma Brewer.
“For some, this has been a 20-year journey, and for others, it’s just beginning—but that’s what makes First Dance Studios so special. It’s not just about dance; it’s about community, support, and the joy of moving together.
“Here’s to the next 20 years!”
Classic numbers such as Thriller (originally performed in 2008) and the vibrant 80s medley (2014) made a comeback. While, new routines like Rihanna’s Ladies and Take Me to Heaven, highlighted the studio’s forward momentum. The choir also captivated with moving renditions of Lean on Me and Son of a Preacher Man.
To ensure that no one missed out, First Dance Studios opened up its dress rehearsal to an audience, extending the celebration even further.
Between performances, founders Emma and Katie Brewer took to the stage, sharing heartfelt stories from the past two decades. Their anecdotes, filled with humour and nostalgia, painted a vivid picture of how the organisation has evolved while remaining true to its core values.