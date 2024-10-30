Woking Borough Council has revealed the details of this year’s Festival of Remembrance.
Starting off on Sunday, November 10 will be the Service of Remembrance. It will commence at 10.35am and conclude with a two-minute silence and laying of wreaths.
During the service, a combined choir of the Woking Ladies Choir and Salvation Army Band will sing hymns and the National Anthem. The Last Post will be performed by a representative from the Salvation Army Band.
Following the conclusion of the service, uniformed units and organisations will parade past the mayor of Woking and members of the Civic Procession in Church Street East.
A limited number of seats will be available on request for people wishing to sit during the service. To facilitate the parade, Church Street East will be closed to vehicles from 8am to midday on the Sunday.
Any person or organisation wishing to lay wreaths should make themselves known to the wreath announcer by 10am. Organisations proposing to lay a wreath should nominate one person who will form part of a separate group under the instruction of the Parade Marshal.
Organisations wishing to join the parade are asked to assemble beside Victoria Way Car Park on Church Street East no later than 9.50am.
The following day on Monday, November 11 will be Armistice Day. People can support the Royal British Legion, and join the mayor in observing the national two-minute silence at 11am at Jubilee Square.
All are welcome to attend both commemorations.