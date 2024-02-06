“Last year I lost my mum, Sharon, after a short illness, not cancer, but by losing her I felt like I’d lost my sense of belonging and identity, that I’d lost part of myself. Nobody really prepares you for losing a loved one and I couldn’t quite find the way to get my feet back on the ground. And that’s when I found CoppaTrek! I feel like I need the challenge to remind myself how amazing life is, how incredible the sense of community is, and to be part of something that I know will be life-changing.