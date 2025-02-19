Swimmers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take the plunge and raise money for Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie and Swimathon Foundation.
Pool in the Park in Woking and Eastwood Leisure Centre in Sheerwater are among some 500 UK pools that will host the event from March 28 to 30.
Swimathon president and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, said: “Every year at Swimathon, I meet incredible people with incredible stories.
“Those who are swimming for the first time, those that are swimming in memory of a loved one, those that are swimming unimaginable distances, those that are recovering from cancer, or those that are facing a terminal illness.
"Everyone has their own story and everyone can set their own Swimathon challenge. You just have to be you; whatever your ability, whatever your age, whatever your drive. To me, everyone is a Swimathon star!”
There’s a variety of individual challenges to choose from - starting at 400m up to a supercharged Triple 5k – or teams of two to five people can take part in a 1.5k or 5k relay.
Pool in the Park will host session one on March 29 at 6.15pm and the second session the following day at 1pm.
Eastwood Leisure Centre will be starting at 1pm on March 29, with session two at 11.30am the day after.
More than 750,000 swimmers have taken part raising over £55 million for a variety of nominated charities since the event started in 1986.
Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Surrey, Lynn Daly, added: “It doesn’t matter if you’re not the fittest or the fastest, because there’s no greater motivation for taking part than helping to support causes that are close to the hearts of so many.”