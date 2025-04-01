Woking is among the top 20 railway stations in Britain with the most bike storage spaces for cyclists.
In the final table Woking came 16th with a top five, in order, of Cambridge, St Albans City, Oxford, Cambridge North and Chelmsford. London Paddington was placed seventh and notable railway centre York ninth.
“The findings outline that many of our biggest train stations across the country are very cycle friendly, with plenty of bike storage spaces for cyclists, helping to make cycling more accessible to visitors exploring our cities, as well as people commuting to work, college or university.
“Each train station, within the top 20, has its own unique offering and individual merits. However, it would be great to see sheltered bike storage with CCTV and step-free access to platforms across all our medium to large train stations in the near future.
“Good infrastructure like this helps to encourage more people to make shorter journeys on two wheels, rather than four, boosting our fitness and sustainability.”
The methodology of the study took account of factors such as the number of bike storage spaces – Cambridge offers a total of 2,850 bike storage spaces, while Woking had a respectable 456 – the type and location of the storage, the shelter offered by the storage and the incidence of CCTV coverage.