SCOUTS from Surrey have made a 5,600-mile trip to South Korea for a once-in-a-lifetime cultural experience.
Units 71 and 72, whose Scouts include Woking, Guildford, Farnham and Surrey Heath, are in South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree, a two-week event which runs until August 12.
Some 5,000 Scouts from the UK will join 40,000 others from 150 countries who come together once every four years to promote unity, community and togetherness.
During the jamboree, Scouts will learn new skills, experience new cultures, and make international bonds with fellow Scouts who hold the same values.
They will also have the opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and embark on the popular Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) tour, where they will see the original demarcation line between North and South Korea.
Many spend years looking forward to this event as only Scouts aged 14 to 17 are eligible to apply for the jamboree. Participants are selected two years ahead of the event so the Scouts can focus on their fundraising skills to fund their trip. Adults are also entitled to join the jamboree as Scoutmasters or event staff.
Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “The theme of the jamboree this year is to ‘Draw your Dream’, representing our willingness to accept young people’s ideas and opinions, and create an opportunity for them to make their jamboree dreams come true.
“I’m so proud to be a part of a movement that puts young people first by helping almost half a million people develop skills for life.”