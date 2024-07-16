A Woking & Sam Beare Hospice (WSBH) bookshop has been recognised in a council business awards.
The Sam Beare Bookshop in Egham received a ‘Highly Commended’ Growth Award at this year’s Runnymede Business Awards. Royal Holloway in London was the venue for the ceremony.
WSBH said: “We’d like to say a huge congratulations to Anya, our shop manager at our Egham bookshop!
“This is a huge achievement and we couldn’t be prouder of Anya and her team. The shop has gone from strength to strength since it opened in 2023.”
Anya added: “I am delighted with this achievement and am so proud of the whole team – Hannah, Danielle, and all the volunteers who helped to make this possible.”
The shop has hosted book signings, vinyl weekends, comic festivals and more. In addition to taking books directly, the Hospice welcome donations at their warehouse at the Lansbury Estate in Knaphill.