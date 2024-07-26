The Royal Naval Association Woking branch has been presented with a rose bowl for being the branch with fewer than 30 full members which has the most new members for 2024.
In a ceremony last month, the impressive rose bowl was presented to branch honorary secretary Keith Tarling by Area 3 chairman Soapy Watson, assisted by Sara Field, association membership secretary from Portsmouth.
Mr Tarling said: “This is an honour to accept it on behalf of the chairman, shipmate Ernie White, and the members. The more members we have the more we can do for veterans and the community.”
Royal Naval Association Woking branch was established in 1983 and at one time had a membership of more than 120.
“Because of that we were able to provide equipment for local hospitals, grants for local charities in the community and at one point we collected the most money for the Poppy Appeal in Surrey, but due to the natural decline in membership we have not been able to do the collections,” Mr Tarling added.
“The Woking branch is on the up again and this presentation is proof that the community still supports us, so if you are a serving member in the Royal Navy or a past member, family or one of the other services or are interested in the Royal Navy, or wish to help veterans and the community, come and join us.
“Full members need to have served in the naval service for a minimum of a day. Naval service is RN, RM, RNR, RMR, QARRNS, RFA, WRNS, RNXS.
“Associate members have to sign that they are in sympathy with the objects of the RNA, and is open to all ages.”