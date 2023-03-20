Woking's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M3, from 8pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for electrical work.
• M25, from midnight, February 20 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Hard shoulder closure and narrow lane with 50mph speed limit for, junction improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.