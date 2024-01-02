The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is asking for a post-Christmas declutter and the donation of any unwanted festive gifts.
Whether it is a jumper that does not fit, a game you will never play or a book you already have, the BHF will welcome any generous donations which can be resold to fund lifesaving research.
Rather than letting your unwanted items gather dust, pop them in the post by downloading a freepost label or take them to your local BHF shop.
The BHF gladly receives any quality items including clothing, jewellery, books and games, and saves more than 56,000 tonnes of goods from going to landfill every year.
Dr Helen Nuttall is a BHF retail ambassador, doctor of neuroscience and charity-shop influencer.
She said: “Donating to charity and having a clearout can help you escape the January blues.
“With prices continuing to rise, it’s important to keep our charity0shop shelves stocked for those who might need them.
“So if there are any Christmas gifts lying around that you won’t use, consider donating them to your local BHF.”
Allison Swaine-Hughes, retail director at the British Heart Foundation, added: “At the BHF, we depend on the generous donations from the public to continue to fund our lifesaving research. If you find yourself with one or two unused gifts lying around, why not make use of them and start the new year off by giving back?
“If you have any items that you want to donate, simply drop them off at any of our BHF shops or post them for free.
“Every item sold will help keep families together for Christmases to come.”
The BHF also offers some helpful decluttering tips: get your family and friends involved and ask them to help find items they might not use after Christmas; declutter in small chunks and set small goals, such as clearing a certain drawer or wardrobe; and set a routine, so rather than tackling it all at once, see decluttering as a daily activity.
The BHF has 680 shops and stores which this year will sell around 25 million donated items, funding lifesaving research into all heart diseases, stroke, vascular dementia and diabetes.