An occupational therapist from Woking who supports men and women hospitalised with their mental health struggles has won an award for her “forward-thinking approach”.
Courtney Greene won the ‘Innovation for the Future’ award which recognised those who demonstrate completion of occupational therapy (OT) research, leading Quality Improvement projects and have presented at external conferences.
She is the regional lead and lead of occupational therapy at Cygnet Hospital Woking, a 62-bed mental health hospital for men and women on Redding Way.
During Occupational Therapy week at the start of the month, OT colleagues from across the country came together to celebrate and take part in the awards, organised by Cygnet.
Courtney said: “Thank you to my colleagues and Cygnet Hospital Woking and my regional team who are always so supportive and allow me the time to take on these projects.”
Her nomination read: “Courtney has played a pivotal role in spearheading Quality Improvement projects aimed at mitigating violence, aggression, and self-harm.
“Her contributions also extend to scholarly pursuits, as evidenced by presentations at a wide variety of prestigious external conferences.
“She has been dedicated to elevating the visibility of Cygnet Occupational Therapy and has authored a series of insightful articles covering diverse topics, including sleep in summer, stress and calmness, and family relationships at Christmas.
“Courtney is very future-focused and forward-thinking in her approach, always on the lookout for projects that will enhance and improve the future care of service users.
“Rolling out low stimulus environments within her hospital, driving through an IT Tablet project to enhance the connection between families and patients, and working on further projects or supporting others to do so.”
Victoria Wisniewski and Sylvia Dubarry, Cygnet’s occupational therapy directors commented: “Our occupational therapists deliver vital work for our service users. Their commitment, skills, and compassion truly make a difference.”