A heath worker from Woking will be taking part in the Isle of Wight challenge to raise funds in support of those struggling with their mental health.
Saga Mak is an occupational therapist at Cygnet Hospital Woking, where he supports women who have been hospitalised due to ill mental health.
He will be taking part in the Isle of Wight challenge on the 3rd to 4th of May, a 25km endurance race across the southern cliffs, past the iconic Needles, and up to historic Cowes.
Saga said: “It is definitely going to push me physically, and I'm excited to see what I can do. It's also a chance to explore a new place and enjoy being out in nature.
“Growing up in Hong Kong, I had the privilege of having beautiful trails right next to the urban jungle. I loved exploring the wilderness as I would spend countless days and nights chasing the sunrises and sunsets.
“Those adventures sparked something in me, and I've always wanted to reconnect with that feeling of freedom and discovery. This challenge feels like a perfect opportunity to do just that.”
Saga will be raising funds for Sport in Mind, a charity which uses sport and physical activity to help people with their mental wellbeing. They help people build confidence, connect with others, and feel better through movement.
The charity previously partnered with Cygnet Hospital Woking to offer weekly yoga sessions to its patients.
He added: “I've seen how powerful being active can be for mental health. It's not just about physical fitness; it's about feeling good inside too. Knowing that the money I raise will help Sport in Mind support more people makes all the training so worthwhile.
“It's a win-win. I get to reconnect with my younger self and explore the wilderness, and others get the support they need to feel better. Plus, it's a great way to get involved and make a difference.”
Saga is following a training plan in preparation for the challenge, involving a mix of cardio – such as running and cycling - and some strength training to keep his muscles strong. He is also trying to get used to the terrain by doing some trail runs whenever he can.
“The thing that's most scary and most exciting all rolled into one is definitely the three-hour time limit! It's like a ticking clock, which is a little nerve-wracking,” he explained.
“It's going to be a real push to see what I'm capable of, and I love that feeling of challenge.
“Then there's the weather in May. You never really know what you're going to get. It could be glorious sunshine, or it could be pouring rain. Sunshine would be amazing, but rain would make it extra challenging! It’s all part of the adventure.”
On the motivation behind raising money for the charity, Saga added: “I chose Sport in Mind because they're all about something I truly believe in.
“They focus on feeling good through movement. They help people who might be feeling stressed, anxious, or just not themselves by getting them active. That could be anything from playing team sports to trying yoga or even just going for a walk.
“They really understand how much your mind and body are connected. When you move and get active, it doesn't just make your muscles stronger; it also helps you feel better inside. It can boost your confidence, help you connect with other people, and give you a sense of accomplishment.”
Last year, Saga also organised a skipathon at his workplace to raise money for the charity.
“It was amazing to see how much everyone got into it,” he said. “People who were feeling down were smiling and laughing, and it was such a positive experience for everyone involved. It really showed me how powerful movement can be.
“That's why Sport in Mind means so much to me. They're not just about sports; they're about helping people feel better about themselves, and I think that's incredibly important. Plus, it's a fun way to get involved and make a difference.
“Seeing the impact of the skipathon made me realise how much I wanted to support organisations like Sport in Mind that are doing such important work.”