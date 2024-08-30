WOKING Marks & Spencer is one of three M&S cafes across Surrey to host weekly parent and baby meet-ups as part of the launch of the retailer’s very first baby club – the parent hood.
The meet-ups, which also include M&S Guildford and Epsom, take place every Tuesday between 9.30-11.30am.
The parent hood has been launched via the M&S Sparks loyalty scheme. After signing the “Parent Pledge” customers have access to exclusive offers, including a free slice of cake every week when they purchase a hot drink in M&S cafes and 10% off the M&S range of baby grows for 12 months.
Offers also include savings on nursing bras, skincare products and baby bedding, as well as offers from specialist brands such as Mamas & Papas, Pampers and Piccolo organic baby food.
Parents-to-be will be supported with guidance on topics such as birthing bag essentials and choosing the right maternity bra to bump-friendly style inspiration.
New parents will have access to topics including self-care tips, newborn essential checklists and planning for baby’s first trip.
As baby grows, guides will focus on topics such as weaning tips and baby friendly recipes, ideas on toys and play that encourages curiosity and sensory development.
Graham Bennett, M&S regional manager, said: “Becoming a parent is a fantastic experience but it’s important to have support and we want the meet-ups to bring together the community.
“The latest stats show more than 11,000 babies are born across the county every year, so I’m hoping we can raise awareness of the parent hood among just some of those new parents.
“The parent hood is as much about the parents as the baby and it’s fantastic to be able to offer discounts and the chance to save up to £250 every year.”
To join, visit marksandspencer.com/the-parent-hood.