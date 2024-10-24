Woking’s MP has called on the Labour Government to discuss the situation of Sara Sharif’s siblings.
At the House of Commons on October 22, Liberal Democrat MP Will Forster asked MP Hamish Falconer, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, about Sara’s five siblings who remain in Pakistan.
He called on the Government to communicate with the Pakistan government so that they either vouch for the safety of Sara’s siblings or return them to the UK.
Mr Forster described the case of Sara Sharif as “tragic”, pointing out that the other children did not return to the UK when the parents came back to stand trial.
Mr Falconer replied that the “safety and wellbeing of British children overseas is of utmost concern”. He then said he would write and meet the relevant figures to better understand the case and what the Government can do to support the children.