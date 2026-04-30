A specialist mental health team at Cygnet Hospital Woking has been shortlisted for a national award, recognising its work supporting women with complex mental health needs.
Oaktree Ward, an 11-bed female low-secure service, is a finalist in the Clinical Team of the Year category at the Design in Mental Health Awards.
The shortlisting highlights the team’s ability to achieve positive outcomes in challenging clinical situations, combining expertise, resilience and compassion to support patients through recovery.
One example included in the nomination is the team’s support for a patient with extremely high-risk behaviours, including severe self-harm. Staff provided consistent, compassionate care, working collaboratively to support her gradual recovery. She has since moved to a placement closer to her family and is now volunteering in the community.
The ward has also demonstrated strong partnership working, supporting patients through complex situations including high-risk pregnancies, helping to ensure safe outcomes for both mothers and babies in collaboration with external services.
In other cases, the team has coordinated care across international boundaries, supporting a patient to reconnect with family overseas and safely managing a repatriation from abroad.
Alongside clinical care, the team continues to improve the ward environment, including securing funding to redesign the seclusion area. The work was carried out in partnership with patients to create a space that supports de-escalation while promoting dignity and psychological safety.
Oaktree Ward was also recognised for its team culture, staff development and contribution to wider learning across the organisation. The team regularly supports student nurses, takes part in quality improvement initiatives and promotes inclusive practice, with many healthcare support workers progressing into nursing roles.
Kirti Paik, clinical practice educator at Cygnet Hospital Woking, said: “The team are thriving under the current leadership and are doing an incredible job at ensuring successful outcomes for those in our care.
“It is really uplifting to see the hard work and commitment of the team, who go above and beyond, recognised with this award shortlisting.”
Winners of the Design in Mental Health Awards will be announced in June.
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