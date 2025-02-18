Durlik was charged in April last year with offences including five counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in penetrative sexual activity (covering 11 separate occasions); two counts of causing a child under 13 to watch or look at an image of sexual activity (covering more than five occasions); two counts of encouraging the distribution of indecent images (covering eight separate occasions); and three counts of making an indecent photo/pseudo photo of a child.