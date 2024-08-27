For the second year running a team of Woking Litter Warriors (WLW) will be out on the Surrey Half marathon course on Sunday, September 8.
Clearing the route of discarded bottles, cans, coffee cups, crisp packets and other assorted rubbish while the local roads are closed to traffic. In a military-style exercise, the sizeable clean-up crew will be split into smaller groups and ferried to their various start points around the route.
“We are very fortunate to have the support of Mark Kendall of Kendall Cars Woking for this event,” said founder Lauren Horncastle.
“This year they‘re providing us with a people carrier to relay our teams around the course, which makes the logistics of the exercise much easier to manage and should enable us to clear even more of the route than we did last year.”
Earlier this year, the group celebrated its second anniversary and collected 26 bags of rubbish and have collected more than 700 in total since starting. According to the Facebook page, there are 551 members and they meet roughly once or twice a month in the Woking area.
If you would like to participate in this year’s clean-up, you can join WLW via their Facebook page or email them at [email protected].
Be aware that it’s an early start on the 8th as the plan is to meet at the Woking Sportsbox on Egley Road at 8am. The finish time will be dictated by what time the roads reopen.