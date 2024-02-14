House prices dropped by 1.8% in Woking in December, new figures show.
The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 1.5% annual decline.
The average Woking house price in December was £485,104, Land Registry figures show – a 1.8% decrease on November.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the South East, where prices decreased 1.9%, but Woking was lower than the 0.1% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Woking fell by £7,400 – putting the area 20th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Winchester, where property prices increased on average by 7.9%, to £538,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Gosport lost 11.5% of their value, giving an average price of £230,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Woking spent an average of £356,500 on their property – £3,100 less than a year ago, but £49,300 more than in December 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £595,200 on average in December – 66.9% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Woking in December – they dropped 3.2% in price, to £1,009,733 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 2.9%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in Woking compare?
Buyers paid 28.6% more than the average price in the South East (£377,000) in December for a property in Woking. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.
The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £730,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in Woking. Elmbridge properties cost 3.2 times the price as homes in Gosport (£230,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in December
- Woking: £485,104
- The South East: £377,162
- UK: £284,691
Annual change to December
- Woking: -1.5%
- The South East: -4.6%
- UK: -1.4%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East
- Winchester: +7.9%
- Gosport: -11.5%