Workers from a Woking hospital have taken out national awards for their work supporting people hospitalised with mental health needs.
Sammy Narayanasamy and Neil Crilly, both of Cygnet Hospital Woking and Cygnet Lodge Woking. Scooped top prizes at the Cygnet achievement awards.
Sammy is the manager of George Willard Ward, a 12-bed male mental health acute service. He was awarded the Swan Award, given to an individual who has completed 10+ years of service and continues to innovate, motivate and make a positive difference every day.
The nomination for Sammy, who has worked at Cygnet Health Care for 16 years, read: “Sammy has dedicated over 46 years to serving as a Registered Mental Health Nurse, contributing his expertise across various settings since 1979. His passion and dedication have continued to drive his success and professional growth.
“Sammy is an exceptional leader with great leadership skills. He is hardworking, reliable, and efficient and he is one of the best ward managers at Cygnet Hospital Woking.
“He provides leadership within the ward environment, creates and implements development programs in clinical practice to ensure high standards in patient care, and acts as a role model for staff to uphold the values and philosophy of the hospital.
“He is always approachable and has a friendly, kind, caring and positive attitude, someone who is always willing to help others.”
The awards took place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham and was hosted by actress and comedian Sally Phillips, with her son Olly, who has Downs Syndrome.
Sammy said: “It is wonderful to be part of a day all about the recognition of staff. I take great pride in working for Cygnet.
“I feel Cygnet values and recognises staff for their contributions to the organisation and care to our service users.
“Winning this award makes me feel emotional and I am filled with happiness being recognised for my contributions to service users and staff. I am very proud to receive such an award.”
Security Lead Neil Crilly won the Unsung Hero award, he started as a support staff member in 2003 and was promoted to senior support worker in 2011. Because security was very important to him, he took on the lead role.
His nomination read: “Beyond his formidable security role, Neil is known for his gentle and sensitive side. His therapy dog, Marshall, is a beloved figure at the hospital, regularly visiting service users and bringing comfort to all.
“Neil is truly an unsung hero, embodying the essence of the Essential People Award through his relentless dedication, leadership, and genuine care for both the staff and service users.”
Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet Group CEO, commented: “It is always a genuine pleasure for me to hear how staff are making an incredible difference to some of society’s most vulnerable people
“Sammy and Neil are examples of people who consistently go above and beyond for individuals in our care. They demonstrate passion for their work, commitment to excellence, and an unwavering dedication to our service users.”