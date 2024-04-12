Woking Golf Club has raised £35,000 to support The Eikon Charity, which helps children and young people feel safe, heard and supported.
The outgoing club captains Drew Nicholson and Jane Moore presented the cheque, a record sum raised by the club, to Eikon’s chief executive Chris Hickford and Becky Hughes, grants & corporate partnerships manager.
Drew said: “The members of Woking Golf Club have been incredible in their support of our chosen charity over the past year. All seemed to feel a strong connection to the cause, and we’re so grateful for their support.”
Jane also thanked the members of the club for their support, noting that the amount raised was more than three times what they had been expecting.
She said: “Our members wholeheartedly embraced the opportunity to make a difference, and we are thrilled to see the positive impact of our partnership.”
The club organised a range of fundraising activities, including a charity golf day last June that raised a record amount for a charity golf day hosted by the club.
There were further events across the year including a quiz night, a Christmas silent auction, and a charity bridge event.
The year of support from the club was topped off by Jane running the London Landmarks Half Marathon for Eikon with her son Daniel, together raising £3,000 towards the final total.
Founder and chief executive of The Eikon Charity, Chris Hickford MBE, said: “We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support and generosity we have had from everyone at Woking Golf Club during their partnership over the past year.
“They have raised an incredible amount of money to help fund our services. In nearly 30 years of The Eikon Charity’s existence we have not seen the wellbeing of children and young people be so low. More children than ever are really struggling.
“By raising money for Eikon, the members of Woking Golf Club have ensured we will continue to provide caring and committed professionals in schools and communities across Surrey who support these children through their challenges and to improved health. We hope we get to work together more in the future.”
The Eikon Charity helps young people by listening, talking, and helping children and young people with the skills they need to live their best life.
Too many young people struggle with emotional wellbeing, complex mental health, relationship and identity issues, says the charity.
Overwhelmed with anxiety or depression, they struggle to achieve their full potential, fail to attend school and many deliberately harm themselves, sometimes with fatal consequences. Figures from the NHS show that currently one in five children have a mental health disorder, yet only 25 per cent receive treatment, some waiting up to two years for a diagnosis.
At Eikon, the focus is on prevention, offering early help and support before a concern becomes a crisis. Building resilience and protective factors, particularly in primary age children, can make a huge difference to later outcomes.
For more information on Eikon and its work, visit https://eikon.org.uk