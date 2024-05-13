After the success of their Jubilee and Coronation garden parties over the past two years, South Woking Churches are again joining forces to organise a community garden party.
The event, at St. Mark’s Church in Westfield, is being jointly organised by New Life Church and the Parish of St. Peter’s, and will run from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Saturday (May 18).
Speaking on behalf of the organising team, Andrew Bates of New Life Church, said: “We will again be bringing the community together for a fun and enjoyable afternoon. All are welcome.”
There will be a variety of family activities on offer, including face painting, bouncy castle, craft and other creative activities, and, new for this year, an inflatable gladiator joust. There will also be live music, tea, cake and other refreshments available.
The garden party is free to enter with small charges for most of the activities to cover costs.