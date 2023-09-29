Woking town centre played host to the return of the Trident Honda Woking Car Show, a free event that drove thousands of interested visitors and car enthusiasts into town.
The showcase of 70 classic, American and custom cars stretched from Victoria Place to Jubilee Square and included several Mustangs, hot rods, Chevrolet pick-ups, vintage Rovers and a rare Alpha Romeo GTV.
Much to the delight of younger visitors, the yellow Camaro at the top of the Mercia Walk steps, a replica of Bumblebee from the Transformer films, was accompanied by a life-size autobot, who made several appearances throughout the day.
Speaking about the show, organiser Terry Fox, from Horsell, said it “exceeded all expectations” and he praised council officers and members of Woking District Rotary for their support in the lead-up to the event and on the day.
There was praise too for The DoubleTree by Hilton Woking, which kept car owners hydrated and topped up with warm drinks and refreshments, and for Nova Cinema, which donated two pairs of tickets for the owner of the car voted best in show.
More than 350 votes were cast and, unsurprisingly, the stunning purple and white Chevrolet Bel Air parked in Victoria Place and owned by Cliff Evans came out on top. The Beach Buggy owned by Gavin Jackman came a close second.
The event was made possible due to the sponsorship from Trident Honda, which this year is celebrating its 60th anniversary.
Managing director Richard Roberts said: “I congratulate Terry and the team for a well-organised event and for achieving a great turnout.
“The atmosphere was as good today as it was 20 years ago when we sponsored the last event.
“Not only have I enjoyed talking to visitors about our new range of electric and hybrid SUVs, it’s also been a real pleasure to bring two of Honda’s heritage cars to the event – the little red S8000 and one of the first Honda Civics ever built, which is now more than 50 years old and features in the original promotional materials.”
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted that the event has been an enormous success and that people have had such a great day out in Woking.
“My sincere thanks to Trident Honda, who shared Terry’s vision of a town-centre car show, and to the council staff who have helped turn one man’s passion into a wonderful celebration for all.
“Well done and thank you to all involved.”
For further information about other events taking place in the town centre, please visit the Celebrate Woking website, celebratewoking.info