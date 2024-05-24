Woking bodybuilder Kim Valente has added another title to her impressive collection.
Kim, founder of the popular Squat2Fit fitness group, made the most of her impulsive decision to compete in Brescia, Italy, this month by becoming the 2024 CIBB Olympia International Champion and new pro figure winner.
“I can only describe it as an overwhelming but successful weekend in competition with some amazing International athletes,” a delighted Kim said. “I also walked away with the overall best posing routine title.
“As a result of my win I have been invited to compete at the CIBB World Cup Bodybuilding Championships in Valencia on 30 June.
“A big thank you to my sponsors BikiniLove and Freedom Leisure, Woking, for their support and contribution to my training and competition preparations.
“Thank you too to everyone who has followed my journey on social media, my family, friends and PT clients for your unwavering support.”