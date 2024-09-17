WOKING-based Women’s Support Centre, Surrey, will host its annual arts awards ceremony at Watts Gallery, Compton, on 8 October The artwork will be displayed for two weeks after the ceremony for visitors to the gallery.
The centre has been providing support to women from across the county for more than 10 years. A dedicated team of workers and volunteers support clients through trauma, homelessness, financial difficulties and navigating the criminal justice system.
Clients of the centre can attend a weekly arts group. They, together with women from some Surrey prisons, can submit their art or creative writing to the exhibition. Their work will be judged by a panel and awards will be presented at the ceremony at Watts Gallery.
Leanne Spiller, manager of the centre, said: “It is so good to give a voice and a venue to expression. People underestimate how important art is.”
Leanne explained the group is client-led, and the comfort of the women is prioritised, adding: “They didn’t like the green paint in the art group room because it reminded them of prison walls, so I told them to change it, and they painted a beautiful mural of a tree. It’s important that they feel heard.”
A client at the arts group said that she had been close to taking her own life before being referred to the centre. Another said: “I feel like I’ve moved in now, the group has given me a focus.”
Coinciding with the art exhibition, the Women’s Support Centre has been selected for a Big Give match-funding campaign between 10-17 October. Within that week, they have been tasked to raise £5,000 that will be matched by Big Give to create a potential £10,000 that could be put towards vital resources for women in need.
To help the Women’s Support Centre, Surrey, please donate between 10-17 October at biggive.org