An artist from Woking has been shortlisted for an award that showcases the talent of local artists.
Simran Ahira has made it onto the shortlist for this year’s Surrey Artist of the Year. She is a neurodivergent, multidisciplinary artist who delves into the theme of mental health in her work. By painting the misunderstanding, lack of support, and pain of living with mental illness.
She devotes her time to painting and uses her own adversities and experiences with mental health to inspire her art and her work has been in three exhibitions.
She is also a performer and film-maker. Having performed in venues around London and one of her films won the Camberwell Short Film Festival in 2018.
The competition invites the public to vote and celebrate the rich tapestry of the county’s artistic talent. It will run from September 14 to November 9 at New Ashgate Gallery (NAG) and exhibit pieces by the shortlisted artists.
NAG Director Dr Outi Remes said: "The Surrey Artist of the Year competition is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity that thrives within our community.
“We are proud to support and showcase these artists, providing them with a platform to share their work and inspire others."
The public has until Friday, October 25 to vote for their favourite artist. Voting is in-person only at NAG so everyone can view the artwork firsthand.
The public’s vote and the judging panel will determine the winner and they will receive the distinction, a bursary of £1,000 and a solo exhibition at the Gallery.
Last year’s winner Lucy Dorothy Nichols will return to the gallery with a ‘One Year On’ exhibition. Nearby artists include Sarah Cox from Guildford, Peg Morris from Gomshall and three Farnham artists.
By Hope Silverton