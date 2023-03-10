WOKING striker James Daly is thrilled to be in the England C squad for the match against Wales C at Altrincham on Tuesday.
The 23-year old, who is on the mend following a hamstring injury which he suffered in the 1-1 draw with Wealdstone last month, told the News & Mail: “Getting the call-up was a very nice surprise and a real honour. It’s not really an experience I’ve had before, so I’m looking forward to it.”
The England C team represent the country at non-League level. When asked how he found out he had been selected for national boss Paul Fairclough’s squad, Daly said: “It came through the gaffer [Woking manager Darren Sarll].
“He gave me a call and broke the news to me. It was a really nice moment. It was a bit of a shock as well because I didn’t think it actually was a thing until he said so. So it was a really nice surprise to know that it was going ahead and that I’d been selected.”
Of his family’s reaction to his call-up, Daly said: “It was nice to break it to them. It was my mum’s birthday the day I found out, so there was a lot of cause for celebration. It was a great day.”
And on potentially facing the Dragons, he said: “It’ll be a very interesting game and I’m really looking forward to it, that’s for sure.
“It’ll be a very proud moment and I just need to sort out my fitness for it and go from there. That’s the main priority at the minute.”
For the full interview, see the 16 March issue of the News & Mail – in shops now.