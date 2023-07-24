Up to 10,000 people will descend on Aldershot’s Manor Park for the return of the popular ‘Picnic and Pop’ family festival on the weekend of July 29 and 30 and we have a family weekend ticket to win!
Festival-goers will get to enjoy live music by some of the UK’s top tribute acts including Young Elton, Guns 2 Roses and Complete Madness alongside tributes to Dua Lipa, Robbie Williams, Ariana Grande and Oasis among others.
As well as the main stage, the festival offers plenty of alternative entertainment to keep the family occupied with a second stage of music, a funfair and a host of activities including a circus skills training area.
You can bring your own picnic but won’t fail to be tempted by the vast array of delicious street food on offer including Thai, Lebanese, Italian and Jamaican.
Further information and tickets for the festival can be found at www.picnicandpop.co.uk
To stand a chance of winning a family weekend ticket worth £100 to the Picnic and Pop family festival on July 29 and 30, simply email your name and phone number to [email protected] with ‘Picnic and Pop’ in the subject line before midday on Tuesday, July 25 and we’ll pick a winner at random. One entry only per email address.