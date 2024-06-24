Protecting our precious natural environment lies at the heart of the Liberal Democrat approach. Everyone should be able to enjoy green spaces, clean blue rivers and breath clean air.
However, we are facing an environmental crisis – whether climate change or our damaged natural environment. One in six species are threatened with extinction in Britain and air pollution claims tens of thousands of lives every year and costs the NHS billions.
The government’s own Office for Environmental Protection has rebuked the Conservatives for falling “far short” of the action needed. Nowhere is the Conservatives’ lack of care for the environment clearer than the national sewage scandal – something regularly raised with me on the doorstep.
The Conservatives are letting water company bosses get away with paying themselves millions of pounds in bonuses while dumping millions of tonnes of raw sewage into our rivers, lakes and coastal areas. Just one in seven of England’s rivers are in good ecological health, and every single one is below chemical pollution standards.
Analysis of official data from the Environment Agency shows that Thames Water discharged sewage in waterways in and around Woking for a staggering 11,289 hours in 2023.
In an effort to tackle sewage dumping, the Lib Dems have announced a massive expansion of marine protected areas and new Blue Flag status for rivers is included in the manifesto. Blue Flag status would set legally binding targets to prevent sewage dumping, giving protected status for swimmers and wildlife.
We have been leading the way in campaigning against sewage dumping and the party recently announced plans to abolish Ofwat, introducing a new regulator with greater powers, which could be based in Woking.
The Lib Dems and I also want to increase the number of water inspections; the party has pledged £10 million per year to deliver at least 100 water quality inspectors.
Woking’s precious rivers and streams have been destroyed after years of a Conservative government letting water firms get away with environmental vandalism.
I regularly walk along the banks of the Rivers Bourne and Wey, and the Hoe Stream, and like many I am sick and tired of raw sewage destroying our local environment.
Since the general election was called, I’ve written about my policy priorities. I hope you have enjoyed reading my newspaper columns as much as I have enjoyed writing them. I’ve set out my case to be Woking’s voice in Westminster, not Westminster’s voice in Woking.
As Woking’s MP, my priorities would be clear: getting help for Woking council from government, fixing our NHS, cutting the cost of living and protecting our environment.
That means fairer funding for councils, making it easier to see a doctor, a real windfall tax on oil and gas, and ending sewage dumping in our rivers.
I hope I can have your support on 4 July so I can be my home town’s MP and fight for the fairer deal that Woking and our villages deserve.