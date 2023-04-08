FANS of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations can experience a new take on the classic story thanks to the locally-filmed adaptation set in South West Surrey and East Hampshire.

The latest iteration boasts a gritty atmosphere provided by writer Steven Knight, known for creating the hit show Peaky Blinders, and an outstanding cast led by Olivia Colman.

The series, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, takes creative liberties with Dickens’ original story, adding a modern edge with sex and drugs.

Despite the updated twist, the show remains set in Dickens’ time, relying heavily on period-appropriate locations to set the scene.

Supervising location manager David Kennaway noted that finding suitable locations for period shows is always a challenge, but for Great Expectations, the team sought out unique spots that hadn’t been filmed before.