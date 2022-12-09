AS THE so-called Troll of Trondheim delivers an Arctic blast to send temperatures plummeting across Woking, residents have been grateful for the network of warm hubs across the area.
Woking borough has Surrey’s highest number of warm hubs, where residents can spend their day and save on household energy bills.
The venues are safe spaces, accessible, warm and welcoming. Whether the need is to work remotely, to connect and enjoy the company of others, entertain the children or have lunch in the café, there is something for everyone.
Woking Borough Council’s four centres for the community, located in Sheerwater, Knaphill, Byfleet and Westfield, are open weekdays (excluding bank holidays) from 9am until 3pm, offering low-cost teas and coffee, free wi-fi, a range of wellbeing activities and designated. Facilities may, however, vary across the venues.
Cllr Ellen Nicholson, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for living well, said: “The months ahead will be difficult for many of us as we navigate this cost of living crisis. We are committed to supporting Woking residents in any way we can to ease the pressure to those most affected.
“In addition to our four centres for the community, I’m proud that Woking has the highest number of warm hubs in Surrey thanks to the support of those venues. I welcome anyone who would benefit to pop in and take advantage of these warm hubs.
“It is also a great chance to connect with others in your communities in these difficult times while getting advice and support on your financial situation too.”
For further details of the hubs and opening times, visit the interactive map at www.woking.gov.uk and look under the latest news heading for the warm hubs item.
Full list of warm hubs in Woking borough:
* Andy’s Community Café, St Andrews Church, Goldsworth Park, Woking, GU21 3LG
* Eastwood Leisure Centre, Albert Drive, Sheerwater, Woking, GU21 5RF
* Holy Trinity Church, Chobham Road, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2SX
* Mascot, Chobham Road, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2SX
* Moorcroft centre for the community, Old School Place, Westfield, Woking, GU22 9LY
* Parkview centre for the community, Off Blackmore Crescent, Sheerwater, Woking, GU21 5NZ
* Renew 88, Knaphill Baptist Church, 88 High Street, GU21 2PZ
* Salvation Army, Sythwood, Woking, GU21 3BE
* St Mary of Bethany Church, Mount Hermon, Woking, GU22 7UH
* St Mary’s Centre for the Community, Stream Close, Byfleet, KT14 7LZ
* St Michael’s Church, Dartmouth Avenue, Woking, GU21 5PJ
* St Saviour's Church, Dartmouth Avenue, Woking, GU21 5PJ
* The Lightbox, Chobham Road, Woking, GU21 4AA
* The Lighthouse, 8-10 High Street, Woking, GU21 6BG
* The Vyne Centre for the Community, Broadway, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2SP
* Woking Library, Gloucester Walk, Woking, GU21 6EP.
WOKING Borough Council has also triggered its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol which provides rough sleepers in Woking borough with emergency accommodation during periods of severe cold weather.
The council works with the local homelessness charity, the York Road Project, which will try to offer shelter to all people sleeping rough in Woking by providing emergency accommodation.If the shelter is full, the council will work with shelter staff to find alternative temporary accommodation.
To help the council find rough sleepers, report the details online at www.streetlink.co.uk.
StreetLink exists to help end rough sleeping by enabling members of the public to connect people sleeping rough with the local services that can support them.