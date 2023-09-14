Woking will benefit to the tune of some £80,000 after South Western Railway (SWR) recently announced a £1.5 million investment in 58 local community projects across its network.
Four community projects in Woking were chosen because of the way they improve resident’s quality of life from accessibility to helping those with mental and learning difficulties.
The money will come from SWR’s Customers and Communities Improvement Fund (CCIF) round for 2023-24.
Match funding will take Woking’s funds up to around £110,000, and the total investment to £3 million.
SWR are contributing £3,633.76 to the purchase of wet wheelchairs for Dolphins Swim Club, to provide more swimming opportunities for people with learning and physical needs.
Chris Sexton, Freedom Leisure’s healthy communities manager for the Woking area, said: “As one of the UK’s leading not-for-profit leisure trusts, Freedom Leisure is committed to delivering a first-class leisure service to the community – improving lives through leisure.
“We are delighted to receive funding from SWR’s Customer and Community Improvement Fund.
“The funds will enable the purchase of ‘wet chairs’ at Woking Pool in the Park for the Dolphins Swim Group and will provide easier access to water activities for those in the local community with mental and physical impairments. We are extremely grateful to South Western Railway for funding these chairs.”
Woking Borough Council has also landed £40,000 with £10,000 match funding for station secure cycle parking. This will provide 50 secure cycling storage units within 50 metres of the station entrance/exit on the town side.
Residents will see an improvement to the bus service running from Woking station to RHS Wisley with £26,745 and £46,752 match funding organised by the Royal Horticultural Society.
With £9,400, Peer Productions’ Generation Girls will be able to continue delivering confidence and self-esteem building activities to young women aged 15 to 18 with learning disabilities.
Peter Williams, SWR’s customer and commercial director said:“We’re delighted to help bring these projects to life and we look forward to seeing them completed and flourishing.”