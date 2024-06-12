Westfield Primary School is holding a summer fair and its set to be a fun event for everyone!
It will held be on Thursday, June 20 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and will raise money for new books, materials, equipment, workshops, the pantomime, subsidising coach costs for trips and more.
There will be a bake off competition on the day alongside the bake stall, where children and adults can show off their talents. Entries will be auctioned off for anyone wanting a delicious treat to take home.
Friends of Westfield Primary are hosting an auction that will take place until Friday, June 21 with items ranging from hotel stays to weekend experiences.
Woking Fire Brigade will be in attendance along with an exciting animal encounter, a chance to beat the inflatable goalie and plenty of games and food including fairy floss. Seymours and Cala Homes are sponsoring the fair.