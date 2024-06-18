Westfield Cricket and Bowls Club are keen to welcome new members.
Although the cricket and bowls seasons have started, the respective teams at Westfield – who both play their home matches and practice at Greenmeads, Westfield Road – are still looking for others to join them.
The cricket club plays in a T20 league and has T20 friendlies midweek evenings. Most of the matches are on Wednesday evening, although some are played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Also, on Sunday the club plays in the Surrey Village League. A number of the matches are played at Westfield, with other matches played at local venues.
Unfortunately, poor weather has led to the cancellation of matches, but there is a large number of matches still to come.
Chairman Brian Francis said: “We are always looking to strengthen the squad. If you are interested in playing cricket, please contact me on 07532 221577. We welcome occasional cricketers and returning cricketers to come and join the club.”
The club has also started walking cricket – the game is played in a social way, so come along and try it out. Equipment – plastic bats and soft balls – is provided and there is no need for any other equipment, such as pads or gloves.
If you are interested, a series of practice sessions is planned on Fridays until 19 July. Come along to the ground from 2pm onwards and give it a try!
The bowls team is also looking for additional members; all are welcome, from beginners to those who have played before.
Free tuition and all the equipment you will need is provided. All you require is a pair of flat-soled shoes. Come along and watch or get involved in practice sessions.
There are regular new members evenings on Friday. To find out more, call Peter Collyer on 07765 570998.