A charity set up by former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Micky Hazard is at the heart of a campaign to have a “suicide prevention” bench installed on Pyrford cricket ground.
Legend on the Bench was set up by Hazard and his sister Michelle after the death of Michelle's son, Jason Lee Mead, with the aim of reducing tragedies because of mental health issues or suicides.
So when Lindsey Darling saw a charity bench being discussed on social media she decided to raise funds to install one.
“I thought the concept was wonderful as the world can be a tough place and a listening ear so helpful,” Lindsey said. “As a parent of two teenagers I’d like to think there could be a place locally they and their friends could find help.
“The benches have QR codes that take anyone requiring support directly to the Legend-on-the-Bench website’s help page (legend-on-the-beach.co.uk). They also have contact telephone numbers for other 24-hour support services with real people at the other end, ready to listen and offer support.
“I spoke to Michelle and she gave me step-by-step instructions on how to do it.
“Each bench costs £2,000 to buy and install so I had to get on with the fundraising.
“The cricket field is part of Pyrford village life and it’s also used by local fitness trainers, football teams, and hosts our annual flower show. I thought it would be the ideal place to have the bench.
“The field belongs to Pyrford Cricket Club so I spoke to Simon Clifton, who is chair of the club. He was wonderfully supportive and thought a bench on the outfield would be great.
“I’ve raised £1,170 but I know I have a way to go.”
To donate, visit www.justgiving.com and search “Lindsey Darling” or use www.justgiving.com/page/lindsey-darling-1