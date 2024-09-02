Surrey and Hampshire has a new radio station and it is looking for volunteer presenters to help it grow.
West Surrey Radio was founded by co-owners Dave Wareham and Michelle Terry. Dave runs the radio’s Monday breakfast show and Friday night disco.
Michelle covers the smooth grooves show on Sundays, combining love songs and easy listening tracks to help ease people into the last day of the weekend. They are joined by Jason Brookman and Steve Oxlade but are looking for more people.
On social media, Michelle said: “Bringing local news, events and stories plus a great selection of music! We are now up and running and looking for local people to join the team as a volunteer presenter.”
Interested parties must be able to spare a few hours each week, have a stable internet connection, a mic and a passion for music. Email the station at [email protected].