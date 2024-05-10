Jenner Drive in West End held their annual street party on May 4, this year to celebrate the arrival of three new trees to the street.
The afternoon was hosted by two 10-year-olds, Ethan Mitchell and Harry Crossdale-Smith, who did a fantastic job of reading out a general knowledge quiz, organising the games and races for all ages, handing out prizes at the end of the party and welcoming the special guest, the Mayor of Surrey Heath, Pat Tedder.
Councillor Tedder came along to cut the ribbons attached to the new trees and joined in with the afternoon’s activities.
She praised the street for holding annual street parties and for having new trees planted.
The trees were given by Surrey County Council because in Jenner Drive every house had a tree planted outside it when the houses were built, except for three. Now that has been put right.
This was Jenner Drive’s third street party, after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event in 2022 and the coronation of King Charles III last year.
The afternoon was very much enjoyed by all and the occasion was every bit as successful as the previous two. There was even a special appearance from the ice cream van, which proved to be very popular all round.
Ethan, who hosted the party, said: “Today has been fantastic. We have had races, a quiz, a visit from the ice cream van, a prize-giving ceremony, plus the sun came out too! It has been a lot of fun.”