A community wellbeing garden is being built outside St Andrew’s Church in the Goldsworth Park Shopping and Community Centre in Woking, with seating and plants.
Julie May, a member of the St Andrew’s Eco Group, explained: “Research has shown that spending time in green spaces such as gardens can improve mental and physical wellbeing by reducing stress and anxiety as we reflect on nature and take time to rest and enjoy it. Gardening also helps improve overall general health and fitness.”
The wellbeing garden project is being managed by Julie and other members of the church’s Eco Group, which steered the church’s certification as an “Eco Church” in 2022.
“The award recognises that St Andrew’s expresses care for God’s world in many ways, ensuring our building is energy efficient and eco-friendly as possible, caring for its land with respect for wildlife, and through bonds with the local community,’’ Julie said.
“We decided last year to try and make the smaller of our two garden areas into a dual purpose space, to help wildlife and enhance the wellbeing of local residents.
‘‘A church member put us in touch with the community engagement team at RHS Garden Wisley, which has been very supportive and provided valuable advice as well as the raised beds which were repurposed from their former life in the glasshouse.”
Julie added: “The space will be for everyone to use, maybe a place to enjoy their lunch, to have a time of quiet reflection, to take a break in their day or while waiting for their prescription from the nearby pharmacy. Many people feel close to God in creation and we hope to be able to help people do that in our wellbeing garden.
“We want to make it wheelchair friendly and to have accessible areas so people who have reduced mobility can exercise their gardening skills.”
The Eco Group is calling for volunteers to get involved – individuals to help with the groundworks and planting, and also suppliers who might provide materials, expertise and even manpower.
“Individuals may learn new skills while contributing to this community project and wellbeing can result not only by enjoying the use of the garden but also being involved in creating it,” added Julie.
Members of St Andrew’s Church have cleared away existing plants and are planning to tackle the groundwork and to position the timber planter structures ready for planting in the spring. St Andrew’s hopes to see the garden finished by the summer.
Julie explained: “There will be jobs we can’t do ourselves and for which we need specialist help, such as putting down wheelchair friendly paths. We may also need funding to buy things we need to create the garden.
“It’s important that we try to be as environmentally friendly as possible with the materials, and to use the right plants, both for wildlife and to enhance wellbeing for the people who use the garden.”
Anyone who would like to help with the project should get in touch with Julie and the Eco Group at St Andrew’s by emailing [email protected] or calling the church office on 01483 723879.