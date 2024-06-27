The Staines town centre fire was triggered by welding work being carried out to a new block of flats under construction, according to the developers behind the scheme.
The fire could be seen for miles around after it broke out around midday on Wednesday, June 26. Staff were on site as part of the “fully operational construction development” including those carrying out the welding on the roof.
Emergency services attended including South East Coast Ambulance Service, and its Hazardous Area Response Team. Four patients were assessed, who were suffering from smoke inhalation. One was taken to St Peter’s Hospital for further treatment.
An investigation is ongoing. Developer Fairview New Homes said that people living nearby believed gas canisters were exploding, causing the loud bang they heard.
Nearby, users of the Staines Community Centre were led to safety with all residents accounted for, the Spelthorne Borough Council confirmed.
Fairview said they were notified of the fire at its Rivertown development by their construction team.
The development was originally given planning permission for 206 one and two bedroom flats on the former Masonic Lodge and Telephone Exchange in Elmsleigh Road in 2022.
The site was then sold to Fairview after the original developer Inland Homes overturned Spelthorne Borough Council’s refusal on appeal.
The new flats had been due to launch in June this year, although that date had already slipped to November before the fire broke out. The apartments have a guide price of £310,000.
A Fairview spokesperson said: “Around midday today we were notified by our construction team that there was a fire on the roof of one of the blocks at the Staines construction site which resulted from welding works being undertaken on the roof, the fire has now been extinguished.
“The Fire Brigade was immediately notified and the whole construction site was evacuated in line with standard procedure, one operative was taken to hospital as a precaution. The building which is currently under construction was not occupied.
“We would like to thank the Fire Brigade for their swift and effective action as well as apologise to the residents and businesses of Staines for any concern or inconvenience caused.”