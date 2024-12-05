Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to hit Surrey and Hampshire over the next few days.
A Yellow wind and rain warning has been issued by the Met Office for Friday and Saturday (December 6 and 7) as Storm Darragh approaches the UK.
The Yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and strong winds across the South East from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.
Winds of up to 65mph are forecast on Saturday, which could continue at 45mph until Sunday.
An amber warning has been put in place for western coastal areas across the UK on Saturday.
Authorities are warning the public to remain vigilant and take care when travelling.