The Met Office issued a Yellow warning for the South East on Saturday morning as Storm Bert approached the region.
The strongest winds were expected along the coasts on both Saturday and Sunday, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible around exposed headlands. Inland, gusts of 50-60 mph were anticipated.
In a statement, the Met Office stressed the importance of protecting property and preventing injury.
The statement said: “Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.
“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”
The severe weather will begin to ease across southwest England and Wales on Sunday morning, but strong winds could continue in the Surrey and Hampshire region until Sunday evening.