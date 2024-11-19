Residents across Hampshire and Surrey have been warned to be cautious of ice overnight after temperatures plummeted on Tuesday.
The Met Office issued a Yellow warning for ice, with temperatures expected to drop below or near freezing across much of the region.
Reports indicate flurries of snow in Waverley and East Hampshire, although the snow did not settle.
A spokesperson for the Met Office advised: "Icy patches are likely to form on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall."
The Met Office urged residents to plan ahead and leave earlier than usual to avoid rushing and reduce the risk of accidents.
Those walking should stick to pavements along main roads, which are less likely to be slippery, while cyclists are advised to use main roads, which are more likely to have been gritted.