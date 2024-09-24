Woking & Sam Beare Hospice has launched an appeal to raise £500,000 by the end of March 2025.
Whilst the charity receives some funding from the NHS, it has to generate two-thirds of its income from fundraising and the sale of goods in its charity shops. It needs the support of the local community to keep its services running.
The hospice is working with healthcare and NHS partners across North West Surrey to ensure the best possible palliative and end-of-life care. Its services are free to those who need them, but demand is growing.
Not only is the charity seeing an increasingly ageing population, it is also seeing a lot of younger patients.
One such patient was Nicky Newman, who became a public figure raising awareness of breast cancer. Her husband, Alex, is continuing her legacy by supporting the charity’s appeal so that other families can continue to receive the care given to him and Nicky.
Alex said: “All the care we received was free of charge. To give other families memories like we have in their closing days in this world really is a gift that donations help to provide.
“You cannot put a value on having such precious memories, even at the end. Memories I will cherish forever.”
The appeal was launched with a flash mob braving persistent rain in Woking town centre. The vibe that it created was to show what a positive place a hospice is and dispel the misconception that hospices are gloomy. Anyone who has experienced Woking & Sam Beare Hospice knows it is filled with warmth and love.
Another misconception is that all of its care takes place in the hospice. In fact, 80% takes place in the community as the specialist community clinical team visit people in their own homes.
For more information about the appeal, visit wsbh.org.uk/hearts