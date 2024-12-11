A Surrey County Council chief says the authority is determined to play a “full and active part” in a forthcoming review into the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Sara Sharif.
Rachael Wardell, SCC’s executive director for Children, Families and Lifelong Learning, called Sara’s death “incredibly distressing” with the council sharing the “profound horror” in hearing the trial’s terrible details.
A safeguarding review will take place as serious questions have been raised about the missed opportunities to prevent the schoolgirl’s needless and horrific death.
There were 15 occasions in which the case was flagged to authorities ahead of her murder with the father, Urfan, repeatedly attracting the attention of authorities.
“We cannot begin to comprehend the suffering that poor Sara endured at the hands of members of her family who should have loved, protected, and cared for her,” said Racheal in a statement released minutes after today’s verdict at the Old Bailey.
"The focus of the trial has been on the evidence needed to secure the convictions of those responsible for Sara’s death.
“This means that until the independent safeguarding review concludes, a complete picture cannot be understood or commented upon.
“What is clear from the evidence we’ve heard in court is that the perpetrators went to extreme lengths to conceal the truth from everyone.”
She added: "We are resolute in our commitment to protecting children, and we are determined to play a full and active part in the forthcoming review alongside partner agencies, to thoroughly understand the wider circumstances surrounding Sara’s tragic death."