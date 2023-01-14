PANTO season is in full swing in Byfleet, with a fun-filled family pantomime back in the village for the first time in three years.
The Byfleet Players have been performing Dick Whittington since Thursday, with the final shows on today.
“We have a fantastic cast of familiar favourites, the talented Allegro Performers Academy and lots of new faces too,” said director Sharon Harrison.
And it's been a case of panto coming home, in that the Players have changed venues and returned for this year's show to St Mary’s C of E Primary School, which is where the Byfleet pantomime first began.
The Byfleet Players were founded in 1955, and have presented many shows at the Byfleet Village Hall, as well as taking part in the Woking Drama Festival.
Famous faces who have trod the boards as part of the Players’ productions include Peter Davison.
“We have a brilliant cast and crew this year. Despite the challenges of staging the show at a new venue, everyone is working hard and pulling together to ensure it’s a success,” added Sharon.
For more details, visit www.thebyfleetplayers.co.uk.
See a picture spread from the panto in the 19 January edition of the News & Mail, in shops on Thursday.