During the visit, HRH met staff members, trustees, charity supporters and local volunteers, as well as the newest member of the team, 9-week-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Louis. While delighting in puppy cuddles from Louis, The Duchess learnt about his background, as he was bred by a specialist cardiac vet, dedicated to eradicating the specific health challenges that can affect Cavaliers. Louis’ older sibling, Lexi, is already part of the Dogs for Autism team and the charity are delighted with her work.