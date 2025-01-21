Despite the gloomy weather, a charity in East Hampshire had a very special visit from a member of the Royal Family.
Dogs for Autism were delighted to welcome HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh today (Tuesday, January 21). The Duchess was received by HM Lord-Lieutenant at the Lavender Fields Shop, and introduced to several dogs and their partners, learning about the positive impact these assistance dogs have on their lives.
The Duchess then visited the charity’s training centre, where trainee assistance dogs Buddy, Jack, and Finn demonstrated their training. Buddy, who frequently appears on ITV’s This Morning, was joined by the show’s resident vet and charity Ambassador, Dr Scott Miller, and the footage from the visit will be shown on the show on January 22.
During the visit, HRH met staff members, trustees, charity supporters and local volunteers, as well as the newest member of the team, 9-week-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Louis. While delighting in puppy cuddles from Louis, The Duchess learnt about his background, as he was bred by a specialist cardiac vet, dedicated to eradicating the specific health challenges that can affect Cavaliers. Louis’ older sibling, Lexi, is already part of the Dogs for Autism team and the charity are delighted with her work.
The charity’s Chair of Trustees, Zoe Lattimer, delivered a speech thanking HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh for attending and invited her to unveil a plaque in commemoration of her visit.