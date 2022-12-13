THERE were Santas galore alongside some impressive Christmas jumpers among the intrepid participants in the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices Festive Fun Run.
More than 100 people – adults and children, dogs on leads and even babies being pushed in prams – took part in the annual event in below-zero temperatures on Sunday morning, raising money to support the hospice charity’s services.
The runners aimed to complete as many one-kilometre laps of Woking Park as possible, after warming up in Woking Leisure Centre.
“Even though the weather was bitterly cold we saw many people in festive costumes enjoying their run,” said the charity’s community and events fundraising manager, Krista Lougher.
“This year we also welcomed the return of our spectacular Christmas market, with over 25 local vendors, giving everyone the chance to enjoy some Christmas shopping.”
Before setting off, the runners were taken through warm-up exercises by personal trainer Emma, who runs Emergy fitness and wellbeing classes.
Father Christmas and his elf helped to keep the children entertained, and stilt walker Bonnie Parker from Twisted Bliss provided some encouragemen.
Musical entertainment in the leisure centre was provided by the Herd of Sax saxophone group and Brooklands Radio.
“Thank you also to Steve Peat and his amazing Santa Cruz racing team, who braved the cold on their bikes and cycled around Woking, spreading Christmas cheer during the run,” added Krista.
Adult runners paid £10 and children aged four to 15 £5 to take part in the run, with the opportunity to add contributions through sponsorship.
“There is no set sponsorship target for the run but the continued support from the event helps us to continue the care within the hospice and in the community,” said Krista.
“And thank you to all of our volunteers and hospice staff who helped make this day possible.”
To see a spread of pictures from the event, get the 15 December edition of the News & Mail - in shops from tomorrow!